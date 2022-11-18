CEO, Chief Learning Designer

Guided Business Plan

Melanie Rae is the author of the national GUIDED Business Plan training platform that has taught more than 10,000 business owners at various stages of development. Prior to the shutdowns of 2020, she approached

utilities with the message of “protect your supply chain by training your small vendors who don’t have a business continuity plan.” Her GUIDED Continuity Statement workshops have since helped hundreds of diverse vendors create plans to gain the trust of corporate buyers who experienced stress, confusion and often financial losses when they were not able to depend on certain vendors.