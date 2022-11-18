Chief Executive Officer

Curl Cult

Throughout her career Melissa Orr was first an entrepreneur, then accomplished CEO, board member and advisor, often described as an entrepreneurial success story defined by hard work, dedication and tenacious drive. She has spent her career refining the art and science of how to build and scale a business, focusing on both performing well for shareholders and doing good for all stakeholders. Teaming with Janine Jarman, a talented hair stylist and salon owner, the duo have created the Curl Cult line of products, with an ever-important nod to environmental consciousness.