Chancellor’s Professor & Director, Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy

University of California, Irvine

Professor Michele Bratcher Goodwin is one of the world’s leading authorities on the regulation of medicine, science and biotechnology. She is a soughtafter public commentator and within the past two years has been featured in print, radio and television news. Most recently, her op-ed on her experience with rape and abortions was publicized and praised by many on social media. Goodwin is also the host of the “On the Issues with Michele Goodwin” podcast at Ms. Magazine and a blogger for Harvard Bill of Health. As a prolific author, she has published six books and more than 100 articles, essays, book chapters and commentaries.