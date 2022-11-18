Founder & CEO

OYA Femtech Apparel

Mitchella “Mitch” Gilbert is an inclusive product designer who is obsessed with women’s health and sportswear. She attended the UCLA Anderson School of Management after earning a full scholarship to build her start-up, OYA Femtech Apparel. OYA is the Nigerian goddess of rebirth, fertility and storms, and it was a great name for a sportswear company fighting feminine health issues (i.e., yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, UTI’s, etc.) with patentpending designs and textiles. Gilbert’s goal is for OYA to become a feminine health-focused company that fights stigma around feminine health and body size.