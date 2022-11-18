Managing Partner, Co-Head of Growth Equity

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors

Nishita Cummings is the managing partner, co-head and co-portfolio manager of the growth private capital funds at Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. She began her career at Value Fund Advisors/Boston Avenue Capital and later joined the United Nations Capital Development Fund before joining Kayne in 2007. She rose from associate to being named co-head of the growth equity strategy in 2016 and was appointed to Kayne’s Board of Directors in 2021. Cummings has played a key role in many of the 48 platform investments and 25 exits completed by the team.