EVP & General Counsel

Saban Capital Group

Niveen Tadros serves as executive vice president and general counsel at Saban Capital Group, Saban Real Estate Group and Saban Family Foundation. As a senior member of management and the private equity team and head of all legal, she negotiates and structures transactions, including acquisition and sale agreements, mergers, public and private offerings, joint ventures and financings. Tadros also negotiates acquisitions of film rights and distribution of such films through all channels including theatrical, VOD and SVOD. In addition, she is a senior member of the real estate group working on all transactions.