CEO & Founder

Communia

Olivia DeRamus’ social networking app Communia is building a better digital world for women and nonbinary people. Whether they want to ask for support, make meaningful connections or get in-depth self-development advice from the experts, “there’s a Communia” for all of them. She has built Communia to be a safe space for anyone who’s tired of the internet revolving around the male gaze. It creates the tech and the tools that put women’s and non-binary people’s needs first, since the app was created by people who understand their experiences.

