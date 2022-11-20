SVP of People Operations

SADA Systems Inc.

Orkideh Shahidi leads SADA Systems’ People Operations functions through leadership, differentiated talent models and building a culture of engagement, agility and innovation. She joined SADA in 2012 and has been instrumental in overseeing its growth. Through her belief that a company with solid values that provides employees autonomy is crucial in the workforce, Shahidi has transformed the function, culture and impact of People Operations across the company to support its business goals and strategies as well as the needs and aspirations of SADA’s employees.