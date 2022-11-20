Patti Gilbert

Senior Vice President

CBRE

Patricia “Patti” E. Gilbert is Senior Vice President with CBRE and part of a dedicated team responsible for leasing a 4.7-million-sq-ft regional portfolio of award-winning, trophy office properties, including 2000 Avenue of the Stars and Century Plaza Towers at Century Park in Century City and Water Garden, a creative office campus in Santa Monica. Prior to joining CBRE in 2004, Gilbert was senior portfolio leasing manager for the West Los Angeles Region of Arden Realty where her responsibilities included leasing and marketing of the Howard Hughes Center, Corporate Point and Century Boulevard properties.