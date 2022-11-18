Perlette Michele Jura

Partner

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Perlette Jura is a distinguished leader both at Gibson Dunn and in her field. She has been a partner of the firm for 10 years and now leads two practice groups, in addition to chairing hiring for the entire firm. She was integral in launching the firm’s Environmental Social Governance Practice group in 2021, which focuses on a wide variety of domestic and cross-border supply chain, human rights and torts disputes, which also include clients involved in manufacturing, food and beverage, agriculture and energy.