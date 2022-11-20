Pilaar Aikelah Terry

Managing Partner & COO

POV Agency

For more than 20 years, Pilaar Terry has helped brands, organizations and agencies tell their story on the local, national and international stage. She is the managing partner for POV Agency, a boutique strategic communications agency that reimagines how PR and communications are done and who it’s done by to better resonate with an ever-evolving culture. She oversees business strategy, new business development, operations and client management. Terry guided the business through COVID-19, growing it farther beyond her humble kitchen table beginnings than she could have ever dreamed.