Hollenbeck Youth Center

Priscilla Hernandez advocates for youth holistically, ensuring the path to adulthood provides the best outcomes for children from all backgrounds and areas. She is chair and president of the L.A.-based nonprofit organization, Hollenbeck Youth Center. A positive, safe environment and violence-free relationship between the community and police were established at the facility in 1981, and a movement of hope was inspired to provide afterschool support to inner-city youth. During the pandemic, Hernandez was instrumental in ensuring Hollenbeck Youth Center continue providing vital community support.