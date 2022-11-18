Chief Operating Officer

Patron Technology

Rachel Bullock first joined Patron Technology in 2018 as the general manager of the company’s enterprise ticketing solution, ShowClix, before becoming the senior vice president of operations. In her current role, she is responsible for client implementation, client support, customer care, event operations, project management, logistics and facilities in North America, Europe and Australia. As an executive sponsor and co-chair of the Patron Technology Culture Committee, Bullock also helped create a peer-to-peer training program called the Patron Technology University.