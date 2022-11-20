Founder & Owner

Sunday Brunch Agency

Rachel Svoboda founded Sunday Brunch Agency, the first fully remote female-owned marketing agency in Orange County. It is a full-service marketing company that works alongside local businesses and entrepreneurs to help them achieve their goals by providing an innovative approach to marketing. As one of the leading marketing agencies in Orange County, Sunday Brunch tailors services to their client’s specific needs to elevate their brand to its highest potential. The flexible and dynamic work environment has been a training ground for strengthening upcoming leaders in marketing.