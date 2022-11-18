Analyst, Credit Compliance

Aspiration

In 2020, Raveyn Hamilton joined fintech company Aspiration as a customer experience agent. During that time, she realized there was a career beyond addressing customer concerns on an individual basis, and her customer service view refocused on customer advocacy. Since then, an abiding driver for Hamilton has been to champion resolutions that address not just one complaint, but resolves underlying sources of friction for both customers and fellow employees. In June 2022, Hamilton took a step forward: the role of compliance analyst. She works with an eye on regulatory compliance and fairness to customers.