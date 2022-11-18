Ronnetta J. Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

Waymakers

Ronnetta Johnson is a dedicated nonprofit professional, spending more than 35 years in nonprofit leadership. Originally joining Waymakers, an Orange County nonprofit organization in 1995, she has held several key positions at Waymakers in advance of her appointment to CEO in 2015. Waymakers fits well with Johnson’s dedication to service. The agency provides interventions that can lead to happier and healthier lives for vulnerable children, individuals and families by working with those impacted by difficult community or family circumstances, mental health concerns or the criminal actions of others.