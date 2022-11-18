Chief Executive Officer

Konnect Agency

Sabina Gault started her career over 20 years ago in Romania. She came to L.A. at 19 with no family, friends or money. Hard work and determination are just some of the traits that motivate Gault. Konnect Agency shows her passionate approach to client service and strategic communications in starting a small start-up. Founded in 2009 as a reputable mid-sized full-service agency with an average annual growth rate of 60%, Gault has built a culture where people love coming to work putting their best foot forward on a daily basis. Last year, Konnect Agency celebrated 12 years in business.