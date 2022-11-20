EVP & Group President, Direct Residential & Commercial Title Operations

First American Title Insurance Company

A highly respected, savvy veteran of the real estate and title insurance industry, Sally French Tyler currently serves as executive vice president of Santa Ana-based First American Title Insurance Company and group president of the company’s Direct Residential and Commercial Title Operations, which employ nearly 7,500 employees based in Santa Ana and throughout the country. She is responsible for planning, strategy and innovation within the divisions she leads. Tyler has focused her efforts on revolutionizing commercial real estate transactions by driving the digital transformation of the commercial title insurance business