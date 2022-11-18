Samantha Christina Pantazopoulos

Co-founder & CEO

Samantha (Sam) Pantazopoulos is the co-founder and CEO of Vizer, a social wellness platform on a mission toward “Democratizing Wellness.” She started Vizer in her dorm room while studying abroad. Now, at just 26, she is established as a leader within the business and social enterprise industries and recognized as a problem solver and connector of people and ideas. Vizer supports the creation and integration of a sustainable daily wellness routine by partnering with leading health brands to incentivize exercise, increase access to healthy foods and promote wholeperson health.