Sara Zapata Mijares

President

MUNDO Strategic Resources

Sara Mijares is a cultural, artistic, tourism and business promoter. She is a senior advisor for nonprofit organizations and also serves as president of MUNDO Strategic Resources, a consulting company specializing in U.S.-Mexico Business & Community Relations. She has recently entered into an event collaboration with the “Convencion Internacional de Chile 2022" in Tabasco, Mexico for November 2022 and working toward bringing the International Forum of Chile and Gourmet, an offspring of the Chile industry event in Mexico to Los Angeles in summer 2024.