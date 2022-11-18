Founder & CEO

STJ Consulting, Leadership in Heels

For over 20 years, Scharrell Jackson has lead numerous financial institutions as CFO and COO and built her reputation as a “corporate fixer.” In 2015, she launched “Leadership In Heels,” a speaker series designed to provide leaders an opportunity to share intimate leadership experiences and gain knowledge from prominent business leaders. Jackson has a proven record in various industries, including fintech, professional services, accounting, real estate and construction, manufacturing and distribution, wealth management and banking. She leverages technology and exceeds operational and financial goals.