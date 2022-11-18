Founder & CEO

PlayWerks, INC and WhizGirls Academy

Shirin Laor-Raz Salemnia is founder and CEO of PlayWerks, an interactive media company that creates immersive games and experiences. At her WhizGirls Academy, students engage in project-based learning with tech literacy and acquire coding skills and entrepreneurial tools while building confidence with a healthy, balanced lifestyle slant.As a tech pioneer, she has created programs for The White House Council of Women and Girls and collaborated with President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden at the Reach Higher Summit at the White House.