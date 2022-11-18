SVP, Culture + Communications

Walton Isaacson

Walton Isaacson’s very first team member, Sophia Honoré Taylor has been a defining force in the evolution of the agency – an agency that grew from three people to well over 100, and has been recognized in the advertising and marketing industry as innovators and changemakers. While it takes a village, it also takes a singular individual to focus on agency culture, celebrating authenticity so every team member brings their best selves to the work. Taylor has a profound ability to create harmony while allowing every voice to be heard and make an impact.