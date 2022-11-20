Deputy Director of Economic Development

City of Glendale

Soua Vang was named deputy director for the City of Glendale in January of 2022. She joined the city because she recognized an opportunity to be a part of a thriving city and make an impact for generations to come. Her background spans more than 15 years in economic development. Vang leads Glendale’s economic development division as part of a high-performing, dynamic team that embraces challenges as opportunities. A major goal is to work with executive leadership and city council to enhance the economic vibrancy of Glendale.