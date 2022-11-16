Managing Director, Head of Equity Sales

Wedbush Securities

Stacey Winter joined Wedbush Securities in 2002 and currently serves as managing director, head of equity sales and head of corporate access. During her 20 years at the firm, she has played a vital role in the success of the equity sales team and consistently ranked as one of the top producers based upon productivity, activity and analyst feedback. In the summer of 2020, during the pandemic, Winter continued to manage relationships with some of Wedbush Securities’ top institutional customers. As a manager, she has a proactive, hands-on style and leads by example.