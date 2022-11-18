Chief Operating Officer

Altair

Stephanie Buckner is the chief operating officer for Altair, a global tech company focused on computational science and artificial intelligence with more than 3,000 employees. She is responsible for Altair’s field operations, sales and technical support as well as corporate development efforts. Most recently, Buckner led Altair’s transition from a decentralized and locally driven customer support model to a 300+ person global tech team that better serves customers. She is also responsible for building strategic partnerships across Altair’s entire ecosystem, including software, hardware, cloud and the Altair Partner Alliance.