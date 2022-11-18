Founder & CEO

Pardee Properties

Tami Pardee has established dramatic new standards of success in real estate. She is the creator of a cutting-edge concierge brokerage model, using specialized teams to create life-changing client experiences in buying and selling homes. Since its inception in 2005, Pardee Properties has sold over $6 billion worth of residential and commercial real estate across California. Ranked as one of the top 10 real estate agents in California since 2008, Pardee has represented A-list celebrities and tech industry pioneers, as well as advised some of the world’s most renowned