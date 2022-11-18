Chief Executive Officer

Tamika Farr is the chief executive officer of Pathways LA, a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening low-income and vulnerable working families by promoting early care and education services for children in more than 30 communities in Metro Los Angeles. She holds a bachelor’s degree in child development, a master’s in business administration, an executive leadership certification from Cornell and over 20 years’ experience working in nonprofits. As Pathways LA’s CEO, Farr oversees programs related to child care and supportive services for over 5,000 children, parents and child care providers.