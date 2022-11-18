Proprietor & CEO

Le Grand Courtage

Tawnya Falkner was in the middle of a capital round and had also been approached about acquiring the brand just before COVID hit. Being a 70% restaurant and hotel-oriented brand, sales plummeted. Despite nearly $2 million in losses in 2020, she restructured the company, outsourced a significant portion of the operations, raised emergency capital from existing investors, secured a small conventional loan and ended 2021 profitable. Falkner is agile and solution-oriented and works tirelessly to find a solution in order to be a good steward of her investor’s money and to stakeholders and her team.