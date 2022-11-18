Head of Packaging and Sales

Ramo Law PC

Tiffany Boyle has leveraged her business-oriented sales and packaging skills for more than 10 years to bring hundreds of films and documentaries to fruition. Through critical review of content, her strategic use of Ramo Law resources and her position as a woman in the business, Boyle creates successful content to bridge client and industry demands. She connects filmmakers with producers, co-producers, executive producers, finance partners, distributors, agencies and more. Experienced with budgets ranging from micro-sized to $30 million, Boyle has helped establish and expand high-value sales and packaging resources.