Chief Executive Officer

The 360 Agency

Tish Galindo is founder and CEO of The 360 Agency, a Latina- and Black-owned agency helping global brands activate campaigns for lasting growth. As a visionary leader with over 20 years of business strategy experience and an insatiable entrepreneurial drive, she guides a diverse team that ignites purposeful storytelling. Her leadership has served as the inspiration behind some of the agency’s award-winning campaigns, including AT&T’s Dream in Black and HBO’s Pa’lante and Human by Orientation. Galindo is known for her mission of excellence and fearless embrace of cultural nuance in advertising.