Tracy M. Holland

(Paul Smith/Paul Smith Photography)

CEO & Founder

Goodwill Brands

Tracy Holland is a founder, investor, executive chairman and entrepreneur who is an authority on beauty and wellness with a global track record of incubating and launching brands. She has dedicated her career to creating new brands and success stories by spotlighting innovation, amplifying authentic and celebrity voices in beauty and personal care and nurturing promising talent - especially other women entrepreneurs. In March 2020, Holland launched Goodwill Brands, a give-back company focused on healthcare, providing much needed supplies to many frontline hospitals.