(Spiderbox)

EVP & Head of Treasury Management Solutions

City National Bank

Verna Grayce Chao leads City National’s Treasury Management Solutions (TMS) division and oversees the bank’s entertainment ecosystem, including SaaS platform Exactuals, IP rights management division FilmTrack and accounting solution AgilLink. Over the past 12 months, Chao’s team accomplished many goals, including migrating 19,000 clients to the cloud platform, the launch of four accounting platforms’ API-based connectors for direct banking integration and growing total clients by 6% and revenues by 33%. Under her leadership, Exactuals’ PaymentHub platform has processed over $1.55 billion in payments in 2021.