Principal

RDC

Elevated to principal in Spring 2022 at RDC, a full-service award-winning architecture firm headquartered in Long Beach, Virginia Maggiore, AIA, is a rising star licensed architect who brings 17 years of experience in the retail, wholesale and international markets, where she has successfully developed and implemented retail strategies for global brands. Since joining RDC in 2019, she has built the firm’s Retail Store Rollout and Planning practice, adding notable retail and cannabis industry clients to the firm’s roster and garnering accolades for her work.