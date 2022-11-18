(Toyo Miyatake)

Board President

National Latina Business Women Association

Wendy Estrada has been a financial industry professional for over 18 years, with a passion for empowering individuals to make wise financial decisions. She volunteers with nonprofit organizations to teach financial workshops and managed the first ever student-run branch located inside Lincoln High School. For the past six years, Estrada has served on the board of the National Latina Business Women Association-Los Angeles Chapter (NLBWA-LA). In her current role as president, she secures corporate sponsorships to ensure the organization is able to empower Latina entrepreneurs.