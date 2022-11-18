Zoila D. Escobar

Executive Vice President

AltaMed Health Services Corporation

Zoila Escobar serves as the president of the AltaMed Foundation and executive vice president and chief administrative officer of AltaMed Health Services, the nation’s largest independent federally-qualified health center headquartered in Los Angeles. A prolific fundraiser, she has consistently raised more than $40 million annually for AltaMed to fulfill its mission to provide quality care without exception to all, regardless of their ability to pay. Escobar is dedicated to leveling disparities in health care for underserved Latino communities.