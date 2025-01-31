Nachawati Law Group Announces Assistance Program for Fire Victims in Los Angeles

The Nachawati Law Group has announced an assistance program for fire victims in its hometown of Los Angeles. Attorney Majed Nachawati of the Nachawati Law Group has pledged to provide legal assistance to those impacted by the tragedy, offering free case reviews and substantial resources to all affected persons.

Known for his expert handling of large-scale cases involving catastrophic disasters and public health crises, Nachawati has expressed deep concern for the tens of thousands of individuals affected by the fire and has put the resources of his law practice firmly behind it.

“This terrible tragedy has truly compelled me to act to help restore their lives back to some normalcy,” said Nachawati. “That is why I have dedicated the resources of my firm to help the victims.”

The firm has years of experience representing Californians suffering from losses to other major, disastrous events such as earthquakes.

The current estimate of total damages from the fires is hovering at more than $200 billion, with the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, Malibu and other entire neighborhoods having been destroyed.

While rehabilitation efforts pick up speed, Nachawati’s initiative gives victims a tool to begin addressing the financial and legal challenges they are currently experiencing. In a press release, Nachawati said the initiative “highlights the importance of accountability in the wake of this tragedy and the further need for systemic solutions to prevent similar disasters.”