LA Times Studios is excited to announce the 5th Annual Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, which recognizes and celebrates female business leaders who have achieved remarkable success and made significant contributions to her organization and respective industry.

If you are a female business leader in Southern California – or if you know someone deserving of recognition – then we invite you to submit a nomination for award consideration.

Our judging committee will evaluate candidates based on the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout the span of her career

Short- and long-term impact she has made to her organization and/or industry’s growth

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominee’s leadership beyond their organization

The Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards will bring together exceptional women leaders to inspire, connect and celebrate achievements across industries. The event’s afternoon sessions will feature dynamic panel discussions led by female leaders from fashion, technology, professional services, entertainment and nonprofit industries, highlighting important issues.

The day will conclude with a few inspiring words from our keynote speaker and a formal awards dinner, during which we will honor outstanding individuals from corporations and nonprofit organizations in 10 award categories, acknowledging their exceptional achievements and noteworthy successes.

Subsequently, we will publish a companion magazine both in print and online, providing profiles of the nominees and recapping the event.

There is no cost associated with submitting a nomination for award consideration. Individuals selected will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication. However, please note that due to space limitations, we will only feature two nominees from each company or firm.*

Please contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with your submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged.

*Please note that LA Times Studios staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the LA Times Studios team prior to being published. Do not submit information that is confidential or subject to change. The selection of finalists and honorees and the production of the event as well as the magazine is organized by the LA Times Studios and does not involve the editorial staff of the Los Angeles Times.