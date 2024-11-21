Celebrating Excellence at the 2024 Inspirational Women and Awards

On November 14, The LA Times Studios transformed LA into a hub of innovation, leadership and empowerment with the Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, presented by City National Bank. This electrifying event celebrated the remarkable achievements of women who are redefining the future of business, community and culture in Southern California.

The day began with a warm welcome from Anna Magzanyan, president of LA Times Studios, setting the tone for dynamic panel discussions and the evening’s prestigious awards ceremony. The forum served as a platform for exchanging ideas, building networks and celebrating resilience, featuring thought-provoking conversations on topics like longevity, the economy, breaking barriers and professional risk-taking.

Spotlight on Innovation and Growth

Panel Discussions

The daytime panel discussions illuminated groundbreaking strategies and personal journeys from industry leaders:

Mellody Hobson discusses the importance of financial literacy in kids and adults.

A Powerful Discussion on Finance

Attendees were treated to an engaging and enlightening fireside chat between Anna Magzanyan, president of LA Times Studios and Mellody Hobson , Co-CEO of Ariel Investments and author of the children’s book “Priceless Facts About Money.” Sharing both her personal journey and her advocacy for financial literacy, she inspired attendees with a funny, frank and deeply meaningful conversation about how financial education can start as early as possible and continue throughout all of our lives.

Celebrating Outstanding Leaders

1 2 3 4

The awards ceremony was the evening’s crowning moment, honoring over 300 nominees and recognizing trailblazers across ten categories, including:

Rising Star: Josie Leinart (Munck Wilson Mandala)

Josie Leinart (Munck Wilson Mandala) Education/Nonprofit/Government: Ana Valdez (Latino Donor Collaborative)

Ana Valdez (Latino Donor Collaborative) Entertainment: (Universal Studio Group)

(Universal Studio Group) Entrepreneur of the Year: Rea Ann Silva (Beautyblender)

Rea Ann Silva (Beautyblender) Consumer Goods: Carol Hamilton (L’Oreal)

Carol Hamilton (L’Oreal) Real Estate/Construction: Gina Chang (CO Architects)

Gina Chang (CO Architects) Healthcare/Lifesciences: Dr. Kavitha Bhatia (Prime Healthcare)

Dr. Kavitha Bhatia (Prime Healthcare) Professional Services: Esther Cho (Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young)

Esther Cho (Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young) Financial Services: Jade Tran (Banc of California)

Jade Tran (Banc of California) Technology & Software: Kim Crawford Goodman (Smarsh)

This extraordinary event could not have been possible by its generous sponsors, who share the mission of empowering women:

Presenting Sponsor: City National Bank

City National Bank Diamond Sponsors: Ascend Agency, K1 Investment Management, LaCroix, Phonexa

Ascend Agency, K1 Investment Management, LaCroix, Phonexa Platinum Sponsors: Archer, ConnectTo, DnaNudge, Intrepid, J’Adore Le Fleurs, Michelman & Robinson LLP, United Way of Greater Los Angeles

Archer, ConnectTo, DnaNudge, Intrepid, J’Adore Le Fleurs, Michelman & Robinson LLP, United Way of Greater Los Angeles Gold Sponsors: Banc of California, Judicate West, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

The Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards is more than an event – it’s a movement. By honoring women leaders, it inspires all attendees to pursue innovation, collaboration and meaningful change. As the evening concluded, the community left united in a shared vision of progress, celebrating the accomplishments of today while building hope for tomorrow.

Mark your calendars for December 15 for the Inspirational Women magazine drop. It’s where innovation meets inspiration!

CONGRATULATIONS 2024 HONOREES & FINALISTS

CONGRATULATIONS NOMINEES

Watch the video below or see who made the list.

PRESENTING SPONSOR

DIAMOND SPONSORS

PLATINUM SPONSORS

GOLD SPONSORS

LAST YEAR’S EVENT