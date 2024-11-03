Knobbe Martens Advises Paragonix Technologies in Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Getinge

Paragonix Technologies, a leading organ transplant company, announced recently that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Getinge.

This strategic acquisition will enhance Getinge’s global healthcare portfolio to also address needs in solid organ transplantation.

Getinge’s global reach will expand access of Paragonix’s innovative organ transplant technologies to new markets while also creating opportunities for combining the organ containment and blood perfusion technologies of the two companies for new innovations. Paragonix and Getinge share a vision to deliver market-leading solutions across the entire spectrum of transplant care.

The Knobbe Martens team advising Paragonix included Sabing Lee, co-chair of the firm’s medical devices and procedures practice, David Schmidt, Ph.D., Catherine Holland and James Raleigh.

“Each day, we are inspired to deliver novel, life-changing innovations to the transplant and donation communities. We express our deepest gratitude to the clinical and donation community for the opportunity to serve.”

Paragonix has led the way in developing a platform of groundbreaking organ preservation technologies, driving a shift within the clinical transplant community and redefining the standard of care in organ transplantation. Today, Paragonix is the leading U.S. cardiothoracic organ preservation technology provider and rapidly expanding in abdominal transplantation.

Paragonix has developed a robust portfolio to meet the needs of the transplant community, including leading clinical research initiatives, smart digital logistics platforms and national clinical services networks. By integrating this leadership in transplantation with Getinge’s extensive resources and global distribution network, the acquisition will accelerate the availability of this transformative medical technology. The agreement will also foster the creation of new technologies addressing critical global healthcare needs.

The boards of directors of both Paragonix and Getinge have approved the transaction, pending the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon closing, Paragonix will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Getinge.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal advisor, Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear served as Intellectual Property counsel and UBS Investment Bank Securities is serving as an exclusive financial advisor to Paragonix.

Knobbe Martens serves a diverse international client base, from multinational corporations to emerging businesses of all stages.

