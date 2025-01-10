Hotels Near Disneyland Acquired by Dynamic City Capital for $303M

A pair of hotels near Disneyland in Orange County were acquired by Dynamic City Capital for $303 million. Provo, Utah-based Dynamic City Capital acquired the two Marriott hotels from Newport Beach-based T2 Hospitality for $647,000 per room. The SpringHill Suites at 1801 S. Harbor Blvd. has 294 rooms and the Residence Inn at 640 W. Katella Ave. has 174 rooms.

Dynamic City Capital also owns and operates the Anaheim Portofino Inn & Suites, a 190-room hotel located at 1831 S. Harbor Blvd.

Demand for hotel rooms in Southern California has been bolstered by major events coming to the area over the next several years, including the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games.