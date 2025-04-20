Rivian Makes Its Commercial Van Available to Fleets of All Sizes

For U.S. customers, those big EV vans are no longer just for Amazon

Irvine-based Rivian Automotive recently announced that it is opening sales for the Rivian Commercial Van to fleets of all sizes in the U.S. for the first time.

The Rivian Commercial Van is the platform on which Amazon’s custom electric delivery van (EDV) is based and is designed from the ground up, prioritizing safety, driver comfort, total cost of ownership and sustainability. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, collision warnings and 360-degree visibility – meaning the Rivian Commercial Van is engineered to be among the safest vehicles on the road today.

Since the conclusion of Rivian and Amazon’s exclusivity period, Rivian has been trialing its commercial van with several large fleets in the U.S. and preparing its fleet management process for the mass market. These pilots have paved the way to enable Rivian to open sales further.

The Rivian Commercial Van comes in two sizes, the 500 and the 700, providing a payload around 2,600 lbs. and a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of up to 9,500 lbs. Rivian’s in-house software stack controls nearly every interaction from unlocking the vehicle and opening the door to charging and acceleration. These tools help streamline the ownership experience and minimize costs while increasing safety and productivity.

“Through existing partnerships, our commercial vans have already proved incredibly successful,” said Tom Solomon, senior director of business development for Rivian. “Amazon currently has more than 20,000 in its fleet and delivered over a billion packages from its Electric Delivery Vans in 2024 alone. Over the last year, we have been focusing our efforts on testing with some larger fleets, and we’re really pleased with how those trials have gone. As a result, we’re excited to now be able to open sales to fleets of all sizes in the U.S., whether they want one van or thousands. Our vehicles are designed to not only be among the safest on the road but will also help fleet owners to reduce the cost of fleet ownership and their carbon footprint.”

Rivian vehicles are built in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. The Orange County-based company provides a full suite of services that addresses the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and stays true to its mission to keep the world adventurous forever. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal - preserving the natural world for generations to come.