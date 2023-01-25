Ani Garikian: Family Law

Ani Garikian is a certified Family Law Specialist engaged exclusively in the practice of family law with more than 30 years of experience in handling complex, high-conflict divorce cases, premarital and postnuptial agreements, paternity, and other family law matters. In addition to litigation, Ms. Garikian mediates and offers a range of conflict resolution strategies for alternative dispute resolution, as well as consulting services. She has been AV rated, the highest rating by Martindale-Hubbell, for many years and has been named to the California Super Lawyers since 2012.

Ms. Garikian is a member of the Beverly Hills Bar Association Executive Committee, Armenian Bar Association Pro Bono Committee, and volunteers as a mediator for the Los Angeles Superior Court Family Law Department. She supports a variety of charitable organizations including some providing assistance and shelter to victims of domestic violence in her local community.

Law Offices of Ani M. Garikian, PC 100 North Brand Blvd. 2nd Floor, Glendale, California 91203

Tel: (818) 539-2209 | Fax: (818) 484-2492

garikianlaw.com

