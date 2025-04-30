Glaser Weil Names Trial Lawyer Carla Christofferson as Partner in Century City Office

Glaser Weil has announced that Carla Christofferson has joined the firm as a partner in its Century City office. A seasoned trial lawyer with an impressive track record in complex, high-stakes litigation, Christofferson brings more than three decades of experience across a wide spectrum of commercial and consumer disputes.

Christofferson’s practice focuses on complex business litigation, class action defense, Proposition 65, unfair trade practices, and real estate and contract litigation. She has successfully represented major players across the retail, energy, entertainment, real estate, technology and financial services industries. Her deep trial experience and strategic insights have made her a go-to advisor for high-profile clients facing significant legal challenges.

“Carla is a powerhouse addition to our Century City office and to our litigation bench,” said Peter Weil, Glaser Weil’s managing partner. “Her combination of courtroom talent, business acumen and leadership experience aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver elite representation to our clients.”

In addition to her work in private practice – including as a partner at an Am Law 100 firm and managing partner of one of its largest offices – Christofferson has held senior executive roles at major global companies. She served as chief legal officer of an international engineering and construction firm with operations in more than 70 countries and later as chief risk officer of a global technology company with over 130,000 employees. These roles gave her firsthand insight into the legal and operational challenges faced by global businesses.

“Carla brings the rare perspective of someone who has both led complex litigation matters and steered global legal and risk operations at the highest levels,” said Patricia Glaser, chair of the firm’s litigation department. “Her arrival is a significant step in our continued strategy to build one of the most formidable litigation practices in California.”

Christofferson added, “Glaser Weil stands out for its deep litigation talent, trial excellence and entrepreneurial spirit. I’m excited to join such an accomplished group and to help drive the continued growth of the firm’s litigation practice in Los Angeles and beyond.”

A graduate of Yale Law School, Christofferson earned her B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of North Dakota. She began her career by clerking for the Hon. W. Matthew Byrne, Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. In addition to her legal career, she is a founding board member of a global entertainment company involved in television and film as well as a prominent sports content platform.

Information was sourced from Glaser Weil. To learn more, contact communications@glaserweil.com.