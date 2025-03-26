Advertisement
Law

Daily Journal Launches CalLawyer.com and Expands Free Access for California Law Students

California state flag with statue of lady justice, constitution and judge hammer on black drapery
(mehaniq41 - stock.adobe.com)

The Daily Journal is proud to announce the launch of CalLawyer.com, a dedicated online portal designed specifically for California law students. This career-focused resource provides exclusive content, guidance, and tools to help the next generation of legal professionals navigate their journey from classroom to courtroom.

The launch of CalLawyer.com follows the Daily Journal’s February announcement that all students enrolled in accredited California law schools now receive complimentary digital access to DailyJournal.com. This initiative is aimed at broadening access to trusted legal news and analysis while supporting students as they prepare to enter the legal field.

Eligible students can activate their free subscriptions by visiting dailyjournal.com/lawschoolaccess.

“This is our way of investing in California’s best and brightest as they prepare for careers in the legal profession,” said Paul Ingegneri, general manager of the Daily Journal. “We’re thrilled to offer free access and launch this informative new platform tailored to aspiring lawyers.”

About the Daily Journal: Founded in Los Angeles in 1888 and in San Francisco in 1893, the Daily Journal has long been California’s leading source for legal news. With more journalists dedicated to covering the legal system than any other publication in the state, the Daily Journal delivers in-depth reporting on courts, attorneys, legislation and legal developments across California.

This information was sourced from a submitted press release. For more details, contact Paul Ingegneri. Submit press releases here.

