Stinson LLP Expands in California; Announces Los Angeles Office

Stinson LLP announced its West Coast expansion with its first California office. The new Los Angeles office in Century City becomes the firm’s 14th office, extending its national footprint. Joining Stinson in California are corporate partner Michael Wippler and litigation partner Jeffrey Huron.

“Continued strategic growth is a core goal for Stinson, and establishing a California office has been a priority for us for some time,” said Allison Murdock, the firm’s managing partner. “This move creates opportunities to better serve our existing clients with operations in California and enables us to more effectively compete for clients there.”

Huron focuses his legal practice on complex business disputes and excels in high-stakes business and real estate litigation. Wippler provides business, real estate, and corporate counsel across multiple industries, including manufacturing, construction, automotive and energy.

“It is a privilege to have Mike and Jeff join us in establishing our firm’s presence in California. They are excellent attorneys who share in our commitment to providing top client service as well as our excitement for further growth,” Murdock said. “We hope this becomes a catalyst for future expansion in the Golden State.”

The new Century City office, located at 1901 Avenue of the Stars, features three conference rooms and 18 window-wall offices.

“Jeff and I are both very excited about joining Stinson and helping open and grow its Los Angeles office,” Wippler said. “Stinson’s team has proven to be exceptionally collaborative and driven; our clients will benefit immensely from Stinson’s depth of expertise.”

Huron handles high-stakes business and real estate litigation. He represents clients in a range of industries and handles a wide range of disputes, including business partnerships, contracts, employment issues and real estate. He received his J.D. from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Marquette University.

Wippler focuses on business counseling, negotiating and documenting business and real estate transactions, and commercial litigation for clients across many sectors, including manufacturing, construction, automotive and energy. His legal practice is informed by his nearly 10 years as vice president and general counsel for a national mortgage banking and brokerage company. He received his J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of Law, and has an Advanced Studies Certificate from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, San Diego.

About Stinson LLP

Stinson LLP collaborates with clients ranging from individuals and privately held enterprises to national companies and international public corporations. The firm’s accomplished attorneys leverage deep knowledge and experience to deliver practical guidance, helping clients minimize risks and realize opportunities. The firm takes pride in its collaborative approach, lasting relationships, and unique perspectives. Connect with us at one of our 14 offices nationwide and at stinson.com.

