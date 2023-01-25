Solomon Saltsman & Jamieson: A Partnership Including Professional Corporations

Solomon, Saltsman & Jamieson, a powerhouse boutique firm, brings together a dynamic and innovative group of lawyers to triumph over legal challenges. Known by its clients as responsive to questions and legal concerns, SSJ’s commitment to its clients always comes first. For over 45 years, SSJ’s unique approach has promoted successful collaborative outcomes and ignited the gusto that has become their trademark. They are the standard bearer in defending, obtaining, and retaining alcohol licenses. SSJ is recognized as a premier firm in the areas of personal injury, business litigation, land use planning, hospitality, and administrative law. The firm’s distinctive, winning approach has made them a leading force in Indian gaming and entertainment, internet, and casino gaming.

Their attention to detail has translated not only to success in the courtroom and before public bodies but also to recognition by their peers through nominations to SSJ SuperLawyers®, Best Lawyers®, AVVO, and Martindale Hubbel’s AV Preeminent for the highest standard in legal ability and ethics to name a few. SSJ is proud of its long-term affiliations with clients who continue to come to SSJ first to meet their legal needs. Bringing together a passionate and talented staff, SSJ lawyers are ready for whatever new cases come their way.

426 Culver Boulevard, Playa Del Rey, California 90293

Phone: 310-822-9848 | Fax: 310-822-3512

Email: attorneys@ssjlaw.com</a> | Website: ssjlaw.com

