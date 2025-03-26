Culver City to Deploy AI-Powered Enforcement to Improve Transit Reliability and Road Safety

Culver CityBus has launched an automated enforcement program using Hayden AI’s advanced perception technology to keep shared bus/bike lanes and bus stops clear, improve public transit reliability, and enhance road safety. According to a recent press release announcement, this marks Hayden AI’s fourth enforcement program in California and underscores the growing adoption of technology-driven solutions to improve urban mobility.

A 60-day warning period has begun across all Culver CityBus routes. Starting May 19, vehicles illegally parked in bus lanes, bike lanes or bus stops will be subject to citations mailed to registered owners.

“Fast, reliable public transit is critical to the economic and social vitality of our cities,” said Lisa Schule, executive chairwoman of Hayden AI. “By keeping bus and bike lanes clear, our technology helps reduce travel times, improve on-time performance and enhance safety for all road users. We are proud to support Culver City in its commitment to creating a more efficient and accessible transportation network.”

“Keeping dedicated transit zones clear for everyone who chooses to ride public transit or utilize the shared bike lane is essential to making Culver City safe and accessible,” said Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien. “We’re excited to deploy proven technology solutions that will help improve longstanding problems created by parking violations in our bike and bus lanes and bus stops.”

Automated enforcement will help ensure transit services remain efficient by reducing delays caused by parking violations in transit zones and improving bus reliability, making public transportation a faster and more predictable option for riders.

By keeping dedicated bus/bike lanes unobstructed, the program also improves conditions for cyclists and pedestrians, preventing unsafe situations where people riding bikes are forced into vehicle traffic. Additionally, it removes obstacles at bus stops, allowing for smooth and safe boarding, particularly for riders who rely on wheelchair ramps or other accessibility features.

Hayden AI’s technology has already been successfully deployed in Los Angeles, New York City, Washington D.C. and Oakland, where it has led to increased bus speeds, greater transit reliability and safer streets. The enforcement program has also helped reduce illegal parking violations over time, demonstrating its effectiveness in changing driver behavior and improving traffic flow.

Information was sourced from Businesswire. For more details, contact jenna.fortunati@hayden.ai.