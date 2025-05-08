Voltera’s EV Charging Facility Expansion for Light-Duty Fleets includes Santa Monica Site

Voltera, a leading developer, owner and operator of charging infrastructure for zero-emission vehicle fleets, announced the opening and upcoming launch of electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities tailored for light-duty passenger vehicles. Together, these sites add 294 charging stalls and 28 megawatts (MW) of capacity to Voltera’s national portfolio, marking a major step forward in the company’s effort to scale fleet electrification infrastructure across high-demand urban markets.

New operational sites have been announced for Santa Monica, San Francisco, Dallas and Austin, with additional facilities in Houston, Phoenix and Miami coming soon.

Voltera’s newest facilities extend its presence in California and establish new operations in several urban markets, including Texas, Arizona and Florida. The sites are strategically located and purpose-built to support light-duty passenger fleets with high utilization and uptime requirements.

Specifically, Voltera’s California footprint expansions in Santa Monica and San Francisco represent two high-demand urban markets central to the state’s electrification efforts. In Santa Monica, two newly launched facilities support high-utilization light-duty fleet operations in one of the largest metropolitan regions in the country.

Voltera’s new facilities are part of its broader portfolio, which currently includes 20 properties across the United States and a total power capacity exceeding 115+ MW. With over $150 million invested to date and strong equity backing from EQT, Voltera’s turnkey model enables customers to access charging infrastructure without upfront capital costs, delivering reliable access through a simple monthly operating expense. The company supports a wide range of industries, with a core focus on light- and medium-duty fleets in transportation, last-mile delivery and branded charging networks.

“Voltera is dedicated to simplifying the transition to zero-emission transportation by providing fit-for-purpose charging infrastructure that meets the unique needs of our customers,” said Brett Hauser, CEO of Voltera. “The opening of these new light-duty charging facilities reflects the strong market demand we’re seeing from fleets, particularly in the light-duty space, where economics are driving rapid EV adoption. Our experience and access to capital allow us to deliver these facilities quickly and efficiently, enabling our customers to focus on their core operations.”

Voltera’s integrated approach addresses the complexities of EV infrastructure, from site selection and utility engagement to permitting, construction and operations. The company’s software solution provides fleets with visibility into charger performance and site-level operations, enabling them to manage their charging infrastructure in a centralized platform.

In addition to its light-duty facilities, Voltera previously announced its flagship electric truck charging facility in Lynwood, California, which includes 65 DC fast charging stalls. Located along the 710-freight corridor serving the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach, Lynwood highlights Voltera’s ability to deliver large-scale, high-power infrastructure for a wide range of fleet types.

Information was sourced from Voltera. To learn more, contact lawren.markle@gladstein.org.