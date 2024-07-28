Nominee: Sean Cunningham

Chief Financial Officer

Integrated Capital Management

Sean Cunningham is a seasoned CFO with over 30 years of experience in real estate investment, development and property management. As CFO of Integrated Capital Management, he oversees financial functions, fund accounting, investor reporting, compliance, insurance, audit, tax and corporate finance. Cunningham played a key role in launching the firm’s debut private equity real estate fund, raising over $30 million in equity commitments. He is currently involved in Integrated’s fourth investment vehicle, targeting $1.5 billion in total capitalization across various real estate assets. His collaborative leadership style emphasizes teamwork and strong stakeholder relationships. Outside of his position, he also serves as treasurer for the West End Group, a nonprofit supporting the West Los Angeles community.

